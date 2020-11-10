See who's performing at the 2020 American Music Awards

The Weeknd, one of this year's top nominees, will give "his biggest and wildest performance to date" as he performs "Save Your Tears" and "In Your Eyes" with Kenny G.

Justin Bieber will perform "Holy" and "Lonely," marking a decade since his AMAs debut.

Bebe Rexha and Doja Cat are teaming up for a collab billed as "funky and fierce."

Dan + Say, Lewis Capaldi and Machine Gun Kelly will have their AMAs performance debuts.

Bell Biv DeVoe will perform "Do Me" and "Poison" nearly 30 years after their AMAs debut in 1991.

Nelly will mark the 20-year anniversary of his album "Country Grammar" with a medley that includes renditions of "Country Grammar," "E.I." and "Ride Wit Me."

Lil Baby will perform "Emotionally Scarred."

Megan Thee Stallion is set to perform, but further details have not been revealed.

Bad Bunny and Jhay Cortez will collaborate for a special performance.

Shawn Mendes will give a world-premiere performance, producers announced earlier this month, saying it "will give fans the unexpected from the moment he takes the stage."

A decade after her AMAs debut, Katy Perry will deliver the broadcast premiere performance of "Only Love."

Billie Eilish, who is nominated for two awards, will perform "Therefore I Am."

Jennifer Lopez and Maluma will perform "Pa' Ti" and "Lonely."

BTS and Dua Lipa were also previously announced as performers.

LOS ANGELES -- The American Music Awards are this weekend, and this year's show features a star-studded lineup of performers across genres and eras.Here's a look at the performers that have been announced ahead of the show, which airs Sunday evening on ABC:Taraji P. Henson will host the show, which will be broadcast live from the Microsoft Theater on Sunday, Nov. 22.Roddy Ricch and The Weeknd led the 2020 AMA nominations, tied with eight nods each including Artist of the Year alongside Justin Bieber, Post Malone and Taylor Swift. This year's ceremony will feature several new categories, including new rap and hip-hop honors and several new awards for Latin music.