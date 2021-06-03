wildfire

Wildfire burning in Madera County 100% contained, firefighters say

A wildfire burning in Madera County near the town of North Fork has been 100% contained after scorching 45 acres.
Evacuation warnings lifted as crews fight Madera Co. wildfire

MADERA COUNTY, Calif. (KFSN) -- A wildfire burning in Madera County near the town of North Fork has been 100% contained after scorching 45 acres, CAL FIRE Madera-Mariposa-Merced said Thursday.



The Smalley Fire started on Road 222 and Tunoi Place, which is six miles south of North Fork, on Memorial Day.

Within a few hours, it charred several acres and threatened lives and property, forcing authorities to issue mandatory evacuation orders for around 70 residents in the area.

Those evacuation orders were reduced to warnings early Tuesday morning before being lifted fully.

At least 16 fire engines, two water tenders and aircraft helped battle the wildfire.

