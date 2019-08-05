fatal crash

Woman killed in Hwy 41 crash was going to 'hang out with friend,' boyfriend says

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Action News has learned more about the woman who died in a crash on Highway 41 near Caruthers Friday night.

CHP officers say 20-year-old Maria Ramirez crashed head-on into a family of four while trying to pass a car legally.

Ramirez was a nursing student in Arkansas and was visiting a friend in the Central Valley.

Her boyfriend Luis Landin says the day he found out about the accident was their fourth anniversary.

"When she was driving she was going to go hang out with a friend... and she didn't make it," Landin said.

The deli Ramirez worked at closed their shop Sunday to mourn the unexpected and tragic loss.
