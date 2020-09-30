fatal crash

Woman killed in multi-vehicle crash in Dos Palos

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A 37-year-old woman has been killed in a crash involving three vehicles and a trailer in Dos Palos.

Authorities say the woman was driving on Carmellia Avenue just east of Palm Avenue when her vehicle collided with a Jeep.

The impact sent her vehicle careening into a parked car and then into a tree, killing her. The parked car was propelled into a parked trailer.

Authorities say they do not yet know if drugs or alcohol played a factor in the crash.
