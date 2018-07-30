CARR FIRE

Woman who grew up in Fresno among those evacuated from Carr Fire

EMBED </>More Videos

A woman who grew up in Fresno but now lives in Redding had to evacuate her family because of the massive Carr Fire. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A woman who grew up in Fresno but now lives in Redding had to evacuate her family because of the massive Carr Fire burning in Shasta and Trinity counties. It's burned over 98,000 acres and has claimed six lives.

RELATED: Carr Fire burning in Shasta County grows to 98,724 acres

Shalome Hurley vividly recalled the 113-degree day when she evacuated her family almost an hour before the official notice was sent out last Thursday.

Hurley said, "I just can't believe it. It's so unbelievable."

The Carr Fire moved so quickly residents barely had time to evacuate.

Hurley evacuated her family as the fire moved to within two miles of her home. She said, "It was pretty strange. Like I said, just dismantling the house and taking pictures off of the wall to figure out what's going to fit and which boxes to take."

RELATED: Celebrity chef Guy Fieri feeds hundreds of Carr Fire evacuees

Shalome had her 14-year-old daughter and 11-year-old son pack up a few boxes and their pets: two hamsters and a bearded dragon lizard.

"Then getting to that point was, well we have to go now. Feeling really panicked. The smoke was so dark and heavy. There was ash falling."
They slept in their car that first night but Hurley said a fellow schoolteacher invited the family to stay with her.

GALLERY: Photos from the wildfires across California


Through it all, she worried most about others in the community.

Hurley explained, "It's really sad, I don't really know how it's going to affect our schools because a lot of the school staff has been displaced or lost their homes."

RELATED: How to help Carr Fire victims in Redding and Shasta County, California

Hurley's home was still intact and late Monday she was allowed to return to her neighborhood.

Shalome added her school has also re-opened to provide free meals to residents.

Get the latest on the Carr Fire here and the latest on wildfires across California here.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
Carr Firefirewildfireforest firecal fireCalifornia - NorthernCalifornia
(Copyright ©2018 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
CARR FIRE
Firefighter's death in Mendocino Complex Fire caused by retardant drop from 747, report says
Cal Fire says massive fire tornado killed fire inspector in Redding
Photos from the wildfires across California
Firefighter that was working on Carr Fire killed in traffic accident
PG&E employee dies while working in the area of the Carr Fire in Shasta County
More Carr Fire
Top Stories
Mendota Police arrest elementary school principal on child molestation charges
Members of 'sinister' love triangle accused of raping 3 children
Illegal marijuana grow discovered in Lindsay
Vacant building fires becoming a problem for Fresno Fire
Trial wraps up for man accused of randomly shooting at cars in Fresno County
Merced Police invest in virtual technology to train officers
Madera Police try new approach to solve murder of 9-year-old boy
Teen charged for hit and run that killed Vice Principal
Show More
CAUGHT ON CAMERA: Brawl breaks out at pee-wee football game
Pooch Hall arrested for DUI, child endangerment
Man uses social media to target women for sexual assault. Fresno Sheriff needs help finding victims
If you have PG&E, plan on getting a refund this month
Beef products recalled after possible salmonella sickens 57
More News