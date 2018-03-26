Woman with a flat tire leads authorities on high speed chase

A woman is in custody after she took Tulare County Sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase through Fresno County lines.According to the sheriff's office, deputies tried to make a traffic stop, after they noticed the driver had a flat tire. The driver took off.Northbound traffic along highway 99 was at a standstill as CHP provided aerial support for the chase. She was eventually detained at Hunter Road and Avenue 376 outside of Kingsburg and arrested for reckless evading a police officer and a DUI.