Woman with a flat tire leads authorities on high speed chase

A woman is in custody after she took Tulare County Sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase through Fresno County lines. (KFSN)

A woman is in custody after she took Tulare County Sheriff's deputies on a high-speed chase through Fresno County lines.

According to the sheriff's office, deputies tried to make a traffic stop, after they noticed the driver had a flat tire. The driver took off.

Northbound traffic along highway 99 was at a standstill as CHP provided aerial support for the chase. She was eventually detained at Hunter Road and Avenue 376 outside of Kingsburg and arrested for reckless evading a police officer and a DUI.
