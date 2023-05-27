  • Full Story

WATCH LIVE

Fresno CountyNorth ValleySouth ValleyFoothills/Sierra
EDIT
Welcome,
Your Account
Log Out

Two women arrested for prostitution at Visalia spas

KFSN logo
Saturday, May 27, 2023 4:30PM
Two women arrested for prostitution at Visalia spas
EMBED <>More Videos

Two women were arrested Friday in Visalia, accused of prostitution at two spas.

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two women were arrested Friday in Visalia, accused of prostitution at two spas.

Jianping Yin, 58, is an employee at Kangmei Massage on Whitendale Avenue. Shu Zhi Xie, 48, is an employee at Good Massage on Noble Avenue.

According to police, detectives and Code Enforcement conducted a detail after receiving several anonymous from the public.

Police said both women were engaging in illegal sexual acts while working at the spas. They were both arrested.

Code enforcement also found several structural and permit issues.

Both businesses have received cease-and-desist orders.

Report a correction or typo
Copyright © 2023 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.
Watch Live
ON NOW