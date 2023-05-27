Two women were arrested Friday in Visalia, accused of prostitution at two spas.

Two women arrested for prostitution at Visalia spas

VISALIA, Calif. (KFSN) -- Two women were arrested Friday in Visalia, accused of prostitution at two spas.

Jianping Yin, 58, is an employee at Kangmei Massage on Whitendale Avenue. Shu Zhi Xie, 48, is an employee at Good Massage on Noble Avenue.

According to police, detectives and Code Enforcement conducted a detail after receiving several anonymous from the public.

Police said both women were engaging in illegal sexual acts while working at the spas. They were both arrested.

Code enforcement also found several structural and permit issues.

Both businesses have received cease-and-desist orders.