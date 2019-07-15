WWE star Jeff Hardy arrested for public intoxication in Myrtle Beach

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. -- WWE star Jeffery Hardy was arrested in Myrtle Beach on Saturday for public intoxication.

Around 11 a.m., officers were called to North Ocean Boulevard after receiving a report of an intoxicated person, WPDE reports.

A short time later, the 41-year-old professional wrestler was arrested.

According to the WWE, Hardy is mostly known from the duo "The Hardy Boyz," which became full WWE competitors in 1998.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
south carolinawrestlingarrest
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Excessive Heat Watch in effect for the weekend
Charges dropped against Father Raul Diaz
Supreme Court allows use of Pentagon funds for border wall
Babies found dead in car; Father tells police he forgot
Cooling centers open in the Central Valley
Dinuba man found guilty of molesting 11-year-old girl multiple times
Suspected cocaine smugglers dump large bags overboard during Coast Guard chase
Show More
Brain-eating amoeba kills swimmer after visit to water park
Man arrested at JFK Airport, accused of trying to join Taliban
Deadly stings from bees, wasps, hornets increase over last 5 years
Vaping may have put 8 teens in hospital, doctors warn
Fresno to extend service hours of FAX buses
More TOP STORIES News