FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- Yosemite National Park Officials are investigating the death of a hiker.The body of 64-year-old James Youngblom was found on June 25th in LeConte Falls.National Park Special agents are now asking if anyone saw him the area of White Wolf, Pate Valley or Grande Canyone of Tuolumne.Youngbloom was 5 feet 8 inches tall, and weighed about 160 pounds.He had blond hair and blue eyes.You can submit your tip here or call (888) 653-0009.