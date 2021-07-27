Authorities searching for missing 72-year-old man in Yosemite National Park

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A man visiting Yosemite National Park is missing tonight.Richard Judd, 72, was last seen on Sunday. He was heading out on a day hike from where he was camping.His route was near Lower Merced Pass Lake to Red Peak Pass.Judd was last seen wearing blue clothing.If you see him during your visit, you're asked to call the National Park Service at 888-653-0009.