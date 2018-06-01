Yosemite National Park entrance fee increase

June is the start of the busy tourist season for Yosemite and other communities along the way to the National Park.But this year it starts with a new entrance fee."We got the reservations about a year ago. So I mean for us you know another five dollars on a trip that we've been planning for a year it really didn't make that big of a difference," said Randy Randall of Los Angeles.Randall and his family were visiting Yosemite on Friday and really didn't notice that the fee changed from $30 to $35 per vehicle.Prices for motorcycles increased by $5 and one-year passes have risen by $10."In all the years I have been here, I have never seen an increase in entry fees have a significant impact on a business," said Comfort Inn General Manager, Jerry Rankin.More than half of Rankin's business for the entire year occurs during the summer. The majority of those guests who check into his Oakhurst hotel are from overseas."There's nothing like this," said Rankin. "If you want to come to Yosemite for a visit in your lifetime, you are coming no matter what."The National Park Service approved the price hike last year to make improvements throughout Yosemite that include parking areas, trails, and campgrounds.Beatrice Santello of Chile uses those campgrounds."We're not the regular visitor that goes to big hotels and everything. We like to go camping and take our camper."80% of the entrance fees collected at Yosemite National Park stay in Yosemite. The other 20% is shared with other, less busy National Parks across the country.