Zack's Brewing Company in downtown Fresno closing, owners say

A downtown Fresno business is shutting down after struggling for months during the pandemic.
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- A downtown Fresno business is shutting down after struggling for months during the pandemic.

Zack's Brewing Company will close its doors on Fulton Street, the owners confirmed in a social media post on Monday.

The brewery opened on Fulton and Mono in 2018, taking over a historic building.

It will be open for to-go orders this Thursday through Saturday from 12:00 pm to 7:00 pm if you want to make your final orders. Shipping within the state will be available through the week.
