FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) -- The crowd was cheering even before one of the biggest high school rivalry games.The applause was for the National Anthem singer who's just 9 years old.Zamora Jimenez has a voice bigger than she is!She impressed the audience on Friday night - from the players to the parents - at the Selma-Kingsburg match-up with her 'stylistic' version of the Star-Spangled Banner.The pint-sized patriotic powerhouse pumped up the crowd for game time!