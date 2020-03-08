zumba

South Valley Zumba business hosts event to honor firefighters killed in Porterville fire

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) -- In the South Valley, dozens of people took part in a spirited display to honor the lives of two fallen firefighters and help rebuild a cherished community resource.

A local Zumba business in Porterville called "The Room" organized this event.

More than 100 people came out from 4 to 6 p.m. at Centennial Park to exercise. They were there to honor the lives of Fire Captain Ray Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones.

Both men died while battling a fire at the city's library last month.

All the books were lost and a goal of Saturday's event was also to collect donations of new or gently used books for a new library.

