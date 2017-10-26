CALIFORNIA

4.3-magnitude earthquake strikes Santa Barbara County area

The ABC7 Quake Cam captured the needle moving from the 4.3-magnitude earthquake near Lompoc, Santa Barbara County, on Thursday, Oct. 26, 2017.

LOMPOC, Calif. --
An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 struck 16.2 miles southwest of Lompoc in Santa Barbara County on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.

The temblor, which struck at 1:38 p.m. PT, was centered 20.5 miles south-southwest of Vandenberg Air Force Base and 82 miles west of Ventura.

The quake was initially measured as having a magnitude of 4.6 before it was downgraded.

Residents in Ventura, Oxnard, Oak View and Port Hueneme felt shaking from the temblor.

There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.

DEVELOPING...We will add more details to this report as they become available.
