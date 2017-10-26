An earthquake with a preliminary magnitude of 4.3 struck 16.2 miles southwest of Lompoc in Santa Barbara County on Thursday, the U.S. Geological Survey said.The temblor, which struck at 1:38 p.m. PT, was centered 20.5 miles south-southwest of Vandenberg Air Force Base and 82 miles west of Ventura.The quake was initially measured as having a magnitude of 4.6 before it was downgraded.Residents in Ventura, Oxnard, Oak View and Port Hueneme felt shaking from the temblor.There were no immediate reports of damage or injuries.