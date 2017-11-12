5 shot in Malaga, Fresno County Sheriff says

The Fresno County Sheriff's Office is investigating a shooting that has left five people injured in Malaga.Authorities believe a fight earlier in the day at Malaga Community Park resulted in retaliation outside a home on south Calvin Avenue.Deputies say five people were standing in the front yard when a dark-colored car pulled up. Officials say the passenger inside the vehicle got out and opened fire on the group.Neighbors say the people shot are young men. All of them suffered non-life threatening injuries.There is no description of the suspect at this time.