HURRICANE HARVEY

VIDEO: 7 things to know about Day of Giving

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, thousands of people need your help to rebuild, repair, and recover from the devastating storm that has changed their communities forever. Here's how you can join ABC and help. (KGO)

In the wake of Hurricane Harvey, thousands of people need your help to rebuild, repair, and recover from the devastating storm that has changed their communities forever.

Watch the video in the player above to learn more about how to join ABC and help those in need.

Visit the Day of Giving website for more information.
Related Topics:
hurricane harveyhurricanestormstorm damagewater damagefloodingflash floodinghouston floodcharitycharitiesdonations
HURRICANE HARVEY
