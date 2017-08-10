Animal Compassion Team - Pet of the Week

Lucille's website
Lucus' website


Dog/Chihuahua, Terrier mix (best guess), 2 Months 18 Days (born on 5/23/2017).

Temperments: playful, sweet and fun-loving pups! Lucus male and Lucille female are siblings!

Adoption includes: neuter/spay, microchip, vaccines for Kennel Cough, Distemper and Parvo and parasite prevention.

------
For more information on how to adopt one of the featured pets, as well as other animals in need of a home, contact:

Animal Compassion Team (ACT)
2789 S. Orange Avenue
Fresno, CA 93725
(559) 299-6364
www.animalcompassionteam.com
