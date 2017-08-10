Dog/Chihuahua, Terrier mix (best guess), 2 Months 18 Days (born on 5/23/2017).Temperments: playful, sweet and fun-loving pups! Lucus male and Lucille female are siblings!Adoption includes: neuter/spay, microchip, vaccines for Kennel Cough, Distemper and Parvo and parasite prevention.------Animal Compassion Team (ACT)2789 S. Orange AvenueFresno, CA 93725(559) 299-6364