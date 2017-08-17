At least 13 dead, 50 injured in Barcelona terror attack

At least 13 people are dead and more than 50 are injured after a van slammed into pedestrians in a busy tourist spot in Barcelona, Spain, this afternoon.The attack took place near Catalunya Square in Barcelona's Las Ramblas district. One man is in custody, police said.Authorities are treating the crash as a terror attack.A spokesperson for the Guardia Civil, Spain's national police force, told ABC News the man who rented the van has been identified as Driss Oukabir. It is unclear if he is connected to the attack.An eyewitness told a Spanish television station that the suspect was running people over in his van for nearly 1,000 feet before fleeing into a nearby Turkish restaurant.The witness said the suspect had something in his hand but he could not tell what it was.President Donald Trump is being updated on the situation in Spain by chief of staff John Kelly, according to a White House official.Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said the attack in Barcelona has "the hallmarks, it appears, of yet another terrorist attack," and offered condolences for the "loss of life and injuries" of "so many innocent people, yet again."This is a breaking news story. Please check back for updates.