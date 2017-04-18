CALIFORNIA

From 'Argo' to 'Mr. Banks,' hundreds of movie cars up for auction

EMBED </>More News Videos

Vehicles that were used in films like "Saving Mr. Banks" and "Argo" are being put up for sale in an online auction. (KABC)

By
NORTHRIDGE, LOS ANGELES --
There may be some familiar sights in an upcoming auction of old cars.

Picture Car Warehouse is thinning its fleet by nearly 300 vehicles. The cars and trucks were all used in movies.

Generally we're not talking about James Bond's Aston Martin here. Most were everyday cars and trucks that filled a need in a scene.

But there are a few standouts.

Emma Thompson and Tom Hanks were ferried around in what was then a classic black Lincoln limousine in "Saving Mr. Banks." The vehicle was later retooled and painted for a Bud Light commercial, but a true fan could restore it to its original cinematic glory.

There's also a German Unimog truck used in the airport scene of "Argo." Director Ben Affleck knew it had the right look, but it had to drive faster than its designed speed. A little bit of movie magic and the truck was outfitted with a modern chassis and engine.

Other vehicles include old taxis, an ambulance, bus, police car, even a news van.

Many of the vehicles are functional and can be registered for use. Others are props with no functionality other than to make a neat decoration and a story for your friends.

The auction house is holding previews in Northridge and Agua Dulce on April 26, with the auction going live online on April 27.
Related Topics:
automotivecarmoviesauctioncaliforniaNorthridgeAgua DulceLos Angeles County
(Copyright ©2017 KABC-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
CALIFORNIA
Calexit leaders drop measure to make California independent nation
Brawl at Hesperia Walmart captured on video
Cliffside near beach collapses in Malibu
Fresno fake check ring bust leads to toddler in SLO hotel surrounded by meth
More california
AUTOMOTIVE
Elon Musk says Tesla will reveal a Semi Truck
707 horsepower Jeep Grand Cherokee Trackhawk to be unveiled in New York
Hyundai and Kia recall 1.2M cars for possible engine failure
Dangerous Car Shifters
More Automotive
Top Stories
Sisters demand mom stay in prison after she's pardoned from orchestrating husband's 1994 murder
Witnesses testify in murder trial of Visalia man accused of beating girlfriend's 3-year-old to death
Fresno State professor found dead in car in Coarsgold
Daughter of man gunned down in Facebook video: 'I saw the fear in my father's eyes'
Fresno County drivers say pothole damage claims rejected for no reason
17-year-old brother of teen suspect shot by Fresno Police turns himself in
Central Unified teacher had 4 underage victims in sex crimes, prosecutors say
Show More
4 teens found mutilated in park ID'd
Randy Flowers, nephew of Keith Foster, agrees to plea deal in drug case
Merced County detectives warn residents after string of carjackings on rural roads
Fresno family blames construction company for flooding damage during major storm
SUV, ATV, illegal guns found in Fresno County chop shop bust
More News
Top Video
Veteran carries woman across finish at Boston Marathon
Sisters demand mom stay in prison after she's pardoned from orchestrating husband's 1994 murder
Fresno County drivers say pothole damage claims rejected for no reason
Pretty in Pink: Organization gives free prom experience to underprivileged
More Video