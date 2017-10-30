BREAKING AT 11: 1 dead in shooting near Univ. of Utah, people told to shelter in place with suspect still on the run

BREAKING AT 11:
1 dead in shooting near Univ. of Utah, people told to shelter in place with suspect still on the run
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
deadly shootingUtah
Load Comments
Top Stories
Plane crashes south of Easton in Fresno County
Police say the men distracted employees to take thousands of dollars worth of merchandise from different jewelry stores
How your input can improve the FAX Bus service
The jury is now deliberating the fate of a man on trial for shooting and killing his brother's girlfriend
Fresno State received a large donation to expand the engineering department
Clinton Avenue overpass to open this week
Two Fresno homes under construction go up in flames
US court bars Trump from reversing transgender troops policy
Show More
Tulare Regional Medical Center is officially closed, but the committee says they are doing everything in their power to re-open it as soon as possible
SoCal couple who survived Las Vegas shooting die in car crash
Former Trump campaign aide George Papadopoulos pleads guilty to lying to FBI agents in Mueller probe
Manafort, Gates indicted in first charges from Russia probe
Father of the Sanger Woman shot during the Las Vegas massacre gives a health update
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos