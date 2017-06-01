FRESNO

A Valley couple's hobby creating jewelry dishes turns into full-fledged business

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Each dish from the Painted Press is a handcrafted and personal piece of art. Founder Natalie Fugere started this as a hobby and now it's become her full time job.

"We had been named the number one personalized holiday gift for 2015 by the Huffington Post and it just went viral, we were getting hundreds of orders a day and I had to turn off our Etsy because we couldn't make them," said Natalie Fugere, founder.

Natalie can remember the day her business changed forever-- she started The Painted Press after high school. The business is a family affair with husband Josh working the business side. Sister Annie hand paints the unique designs-- all three are Fresno state students.

"Thai is what pays all the bills and we love doing. The stuff that you love, you're going to make time for," said Josh.

Although the best sellers are usually initials, Annie hand paints the designs from flowers to even animals. Many people give them as wedding gifts or as personalized momentous.

"It's really cool to get something that you thought of, so not only do we get to be creative in what we do, but our customers get to be creative."

Since the Painted Press started, Natalie has worked with national jewelry company Tacori and even made dishes for celebrities.

"I recognized the names from their orders. So I stamped Gigi Hadid, Kylie Jenner, Kendal Jenner, so those have been really cool because that's not something you do every day."

You can find the Painted Press dishes locally at The Foundry and at more than 30 shops around the country and even in the world in countries like France and Australia.

Natalie estimates they have made 28,000 in the two years they have been a business.

"It just unreal to see them everywhere and to see how much people like them-- I did not expect it."

A booming business focused on its handmade charm and art.
