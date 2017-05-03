MADERA COUNTY

Bass Lake businesses already kicking off tourism season

By
BASS LAKE, Calif. (KFSN) --
It is just a spring day at Bass Lake and people are already out enjoying water sports and local businesses.

"We're doing anywhere from 10 to 20 boats a day and that's usual for April and early May," said Tom Tuso, Bass Lake Boat Rentals manager.

Tuso said the high water levels are bringing people to the lake. After years of drought and dealing with the bark beetle, the lake is sparkling with new life and enthusiasm.

"I'm so excited about this year-- I can't wait. The phone is ringing left and right. Customers are clearly elated about the water system in California. You can tell the vibe is there with tourism and it's going to be a great year at Bass Lake."

Tuso has remodeled his shop and spruced up a new food option for customers-- he is even added staffing for the upcoming season.

Over at The Pines, the restaurant and resort is ready for visitors.

"Last year was by far the best year that we have had and this year we're pacing even ahead of last year, so we think the busy summer season is starting even earlier," said Mark Choe, The Pines Director of Sales.

Choe said people from around the world and the Valley are coming to visit Bass Lake.

"Every year has gotten a little better but now we have a full lake and tourism in Yosemite is up."

Choe said the water is providing customers with beautiful sights and him with business.

"All the weekends in May and June are already sold out, that shows the demand that people that want to come."

They are hoping to fill up even more weekends this season. For many businesses, summer tourism accounts for a bulk of their sales and keeps them running all year long.

With Mother's Day and Memorial Day quickly approaching, officials said they are looking forward to seeing people create memories at the lake all summer long.
