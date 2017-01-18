Bitwise announces expansion to 3 more buildings in Downtown Fresno

Bitwise Industries co-founder Jake Soberal announced the next major change as the company creates it technology campus in downtown Fresno.In Addition to South stadium, Bitwise will transform a total of three spaces including Hotel Virginia, the Old Spaghetti Factory now called Bitwise 41 and State Center along R Street."We'll add 50 technology companies of all shapes and sizes. Our street behind where we are standing will be lined with restaurants and eateries and coffee shops and retailers," said Soberal in a press conference on Tuesday.The Hotel Virginia building on Kern and L streets will be the home to Hashtag. Soberal describes Hashtag as a co-working space where different companies buy a membership and work around one another. The building is already home to a couple of eateries.The State Center Warehouse is located on R Street between Tulare and Ventura Street. Soberal says the building will hold about 10-thousand square feet of office space. It will also hold an events and conference center, a coffee shop, several restaurants and an underground speakeasy. Directly next to the building they plan to build a 28 unit apartment building.The third building will be called Bitwise 41. This building was formally the Old Spaghetti Factory, and more recently, a career college. Will Dyck with Bitwise says this building will house three stories of "tech environment," a large conference room and restaurants with outdoor seating.The news excited many supporters like Fresno State MBA student Dallace Leota, who has his own startup."I think the coolest part is that if I'm looking for talent, for developers or programmers, this is where I'll connect with them and meet with them. I'll be able to share my vision to make it happen," said Leota.Leaders think the renovation to the blighted buildings and jobs are a positive sign for the up and coming city."Huge economic impact of not only allows us to attract and keep our best and brightest, but also the best and brightest from across the country... every tech job generates an additional four jobs," said H. Spees, Director of Strategic Initiatives.Bitwise leaders estimate 2,000 new jobs could be created. The projects are expected to be completed sometime in 2018."What's really fun here is were starting to achieve this scale that the world really must take note of," said Soberal.With these projects underway, many say they're excited life will come back to the urban area and more jobs will be created here in the Valley.Stay with Action News and ABC30.com for more on this story.