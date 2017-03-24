  • WEATHER ALERT Winter Weather Advisory
    Full Story
BUSINESS

Clovis mom turns handmade jewelry hobby into booming business

EMBED </>More News Videos

For some women, accessories like bracelets and necklace are key to an outfit and one local artist is finding success through her handmade jewelry and she calls it Timber and Chain. (KFSN)

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
For some women, accessories like bracelets and necklace are key to an outfit and one local artist is finding success through her handmade jewelry.

"I have always loved crystals and rocks and things like that," artist Alisa Hopper said.

Hopper is inspired by nature, so much so, she's designed a jewelry line all built around it.

"They're all just a little bit different, handmade and each of the gemstones and the aggregate slices and the druzy formations in the middle with the crystals. They're all unique as well because they're straight from nature," she said.

Hopper is the owner of Timber and Chain, a jewelry line sold on Etsy and at local markets. She started the business just two years ago to complement her bridal line, All Things Tinsel, which was founded in 2009.

"I just thought I can't keep all these things, I will just list them on Etsy in a shop," Hopper said. "Little did I know, I started a little business, so right when my daughter was born it took off. Brides came out of the woodworks, and their weddings were published in blogs and articles."

Hopper learned to make bridal jewelry by watching videos and learning from others and each piece of hers is handmade. She says the maker movement has been huge for her local business.

"If people want a gift, they'll go to someone who makes it by hand instead of just going to a big box store and it might take a little bit longer but you have that personalization and the actual artist you can talk to," Hopper explained.

Social media has helped connect her with local shoppers and those buying wholesale. She's been able to sell hundreds of her pieces.

"I've been so honored to be carried in stores like the Foundry and Cavelle Kids, she carries my kid's line and a couple of boutiques in California as well," Hopper said. "It's done really well."

It's nature-inspired jewelry that's fueling this mom's passion and other people's fashion.
Related Topics:
businessbusinessclovisClovis
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BUSINESS
New Dick's Sporting Goods store opens in Riverpark
New red iPhones released to help fund to fight AIDS
Fresno entrepreneurs develop high-tech lock that uses your face
Fresno Unified board says longtime contractor no longer eligible for district projects
More business
BUSINESS
New Dick's Sporting Goods store opens in Riverpark
Downtown Visalia welcomes new bank with coffee shop inside
Fresno Food Expo focused on yearlong impact of local food industry
Local mom's designs fueling her passion and business in Old Town Clovis
More Business
Top Stories
Ryan pulls 'fundamentally flawed' GOP health care bill
Caltrans crews call on CA lawmakers for more resources to fix roads
Planned Parenthood proponents gather in Downtown Hanford in support of Obamacare
Clovis education program focuses on high school students hoping for teaching career
House GOP abruptly pulls Donald Trump's health care bill
Brother of courageous Fresno mom: 'She made sure those babies would live'
New Dick's Sporting Goods store opens in Riverpark
Show More
Trump administration approves Keystone XL pipeline
Fresno firefighters save home after car, carport fire
Fresno Police looking for a person of interest seen in video walking away from murder scene
High waters shut down Lost Lake near Friant Dam in Fresno County
Family files wrongful death claim against city of Lemoore after man dies in police custody
More News
Top Video
Clovis education program focuses on high school students hoping for teaching career
Planned Parenthood proponents gather in Downtown Hanford in support of Obamacare
Caltrans crews call on CA lawmakers for more resources to fix roads
Today's Top Stories
More Video