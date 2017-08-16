Department of Justice orders 500 Club in Clovis to temporarily close

The Department of Justice has ordered the 500 Club in Clovis to suspend all gambling operations effective immediately.Investigators visited the club last Wednesday and determined it did not have sufficient funds to cover the chips in use. Then on Monday, investigators found the same problem and say the club was not able to provide proper documentation for alternative funding.The DOJ said the 500 Club may resume operations if it complies with a number of stipulations-- including hiring an outside manager to oversee all operationsThe 500 Club Casino has responded saying in a statement the closure is based on the department's inaccurate interpretations of the regulations and it is working to reopen quickly.