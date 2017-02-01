FRESNO

Fresno State helping grow the entrepreneur spirit in students

EMBED </>More News Videos

Snapchat is one of the fastest growing social media platforms and Fresno State student Conrad Kimball is hoping his company Daybreak will make it big. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Snapchat is one of the fastest growing social media platforms and Fresno State student Conrad Kimball is hoping his company Daybreak will make it big.

"There's a lot of different online venues that you can go to get a filter, but we try to go straight to businesses which is something that hasn't been done yet. We try to go straight to wedding venues or different restaurants around town and try to put them on this cool and exciting idea."

Fun filters on Snapchat are now Kimball's business and he says can cater them to the couple or an event.

"For the wedding filter you can have Brandon and Ashley forever, that's what we design."

Conrad is one of a handful of students that has an office in the Student Hatchery at the Lyles Center at Fresno State.

"The real magic behind the student hatchery is the mentoring. We have an entrepreneur in residence overrides one on one coaching to our students, and they receive all types of business mentoring that can be from legal issues to accounting to intellectual property-- anything they need to launch their own business," said Dr. Scott Moore, Interim Exec Dir. Lyles Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.

Inside the hatchery we also met entrepreneurship student William Guerrero, who started new view.

"The problem I ran into was having so many physical business cards and I was like, wait, who is this person, I don't remember this person, or do I really need to contact this person, and I just throw them away. Then later on I was like I needed the card so how am I going to get hold of them."

Guerrero's plan is to have all that information on your phone and in an app that you can easily access.

Guerrero said he has been able to learn a lot and utilize the spaces like the Think Tank.

As for Kimball, he is selling his idea to local businesses and said he's truly learning what it's like to be an entrepreneur.

"You are just going to have to experience it. I've made way more failures than I have successes, but I'm just hoping that all those failures are going to amount to something."

Ideas that could one day be the next big business.
Related Topics:
businessfresno statesnapchatcollege studentsfresnoFresno State
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO
Former Fresno State mascot facing 5 misdemeanor counts of sexual battery
Local organization helping legal immigrants sort out fact from fiction with temporary travel ban
Fresno teen uses personal experience to raise awareness of LGBT bullying with billboard
McLane High School art teacher recovering after allegedly being assaulted by student
More fresno
BUSINESS
Business booming for Fresno medical supplier
Restaurant chains feeding off Fresno's appetite, local experts worry it may not be sustainable
Dow Jones industrial average eclipses 20,000 for the first time
Bitwise announces expansion to 3 more buildings in Downtown Fresno
More Business
Top Stories
Former Fresno State mascot facing 5 misdemeanor counts of sexual battery
California District Court rules for stranded Valley family in Yemen
1 hostage in Del. prison released; 4 others still being held
Trump to Mexico: Take care of 'bad hombres' or US might
Senate confirms Rex Tillerson, former CEO of Exxon Mobil, to be President Donald Trump's secretary of state
Senate Judiciary Committee approves nomination of Sen. Jeff Sessions to be attorney general
GOP suspends Senate rule, muscles Trump picks through panel
Show More
McLane High School art teacher recovering after allegedly being assaulted by student
Valley voters split over whether they support or oppose President Trump's travel ban
Last day on the job for Fresno Unified's Superintendent Michael Hanson
Infant died of starvation after parents' overdose deaths in Pennsylvania
Trump Nominates Neil Gorsuch for Supreme Court
More News
Top Video
Former Fresno State mascot facing 5 misdemeanor counts of sexual battery
Local organization helping legal immigrants sort out fact from fiction with temporary travel ban
California District Court rules for stranded Valley family in Yemen
McLane High School art teacher recovering after allegedly being assaulted by student
More Video