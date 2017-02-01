Fresno State helping grow the entrepreneur spirit in students

Snapchat is one of the fastest growing social media platforms and Fresno State student Conrad Kimball is hoping his company Daybreak will make it big."There's a lot of different online venues that you can go to get a filter, but we try to go straight to businesses which is something that hasn't been done yet. We try to go straight to wedding venues or different restaurants around town and try to put them on this cool and exciting idea."Fun filters on Snapchat are now Kimball's business and he says can cater them to the couple or an event."For the wedding filter you can have Brandon and Ashley forever, that's what we design."Conrad is one of a handful of students that has an office in the Student Hatchery at the Lyles Center at Fresno State."The real magic behind the student hatchery is the mentoring. We have an entrepreneur in residence overrides one on one coaching to our students, and they receive all types of business mentoring that can be from legal issues to accounting to intellectual property-- anything they need to launch their own business," said Dr. Scott Moore, Interim Exec Dir. Lyles Center for Innovation and Entrepreneurship.Inside the hatchery we also met entrepreneurship student William Guerrero, who started new view."The problem I ran into was having so many physical business cards and I was like, wait, who is this person, I don't remember this person, or do I really need to contact this person, and I just throw them away. Then later on I was like I needed the card so how am I going to get hold of them."Guerrero's plan is to have all that information on your phone and in an app that you can easily access.Guerrero said he has been able to learn a lot and utilize the spaces like the Think Tank.As for Kimball, he is selling his idea to local businesses and said he's truly learning what it's like to be an entrepreneur."You are just going to have to experience it. I've made way more failures than I have successes, but I'm just hoping that all those failures are going to amount to something."Ideas that could one day be the next big business.