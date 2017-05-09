FRESNO

Lawsuit between Hustler Hollywood and City of Fresno settled

Action News has learned Hustler Hollywood has settled its lawsuit against the City of Fresno. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Action News has learned Hustler Hollywood has settled its lawsuit against the City of Fresno. This means Hustler Hollywood, fairly soon, will be opening a store in the Old Silver Dollar Hofbrau building which has raised a lot of concerns in the Central Valley.

Now Hustler Hollywood is an adult-themed store connected to Hustler Magazine, selling lingerie and adult toys. But for over a year the company that manages it has been fighting to operate in Fresno.

Because the City of Fresno, after the company was approved to open shop, changed its original code stating an adult-oriented store could run if 25-percent of the store or less contained sexually explicit material to "any merchandise."

Hustler Hollywood sued the city for that and on April 6th the case was settled in a closed session.

Now the city released a statement reading, "Both parties felt that this was the best resolution to the dispute, so we agreed to settle."

They also have to pay $15,000 to Hustler Hollywood for its attorney fees.
