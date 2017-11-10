Local business helping people stop and smell the roses by offering floral parties

We have all heard of wine and paint night, but now we're talking floral parties.Kiku Floral hosts flower nights where you can create centerpieces and bouquets all while spending time with your friends.Kiku Floral has been in business for the last 33 years and is now located in the Expo Party Rental location. They have seen a big boost in business-- allowing her to fulfill bulk orders and help you figure out what else you may need to order like linens.