Local businesses finding a new place to run their operations in shared workspaces

Part of the historic Hotel Virginia in Downtown Fresno is going high-tech. Business Hashtag is still under construction, but it's helping independent employees get their work done in a shared workspace."It's kind of like a gym membership for your brain. So whether you work remotely, your part of a small team, you want an alternative to your office or you're not ready for an office, you can come here have that professional environment," said Jake Soberal, Bitwise Industries Co-founder.Soberal is CEO of Bitwise, which runs Hashtag; he says monthly fees are about $40 for members, who can take advantage of the space 24/7.The shared workspace idea has been exploding for Bitwise Industries. Their South Stadium building is completely full and Hashtag is growing as well."This is the second time in the three years that Hashtag has doubled in size, its membership has grown. So we had opened a larger space after we moved out of the Tower District in our Bitwise South Stadium, outgrew that," said Soberal.The hotel will also feature a 2,000 square feet rooftop working space.Soberal said they expect to grow from 200 to 500 memberships at Hashtag and says inside these walls businesses are sprouting."A company called Black Wall Street is launching a magazine here in Fresno for the African American community. You have Trey Webber, a video game designer. Then one of my favorites is the Best Buddies Organization, which is a large organization, but its presence here focuses on one-on-one camaraderie for folks with disabilities."The grand opening at Hotel Virginia is expected April 12.At Hotel Virginia, hundreds are expected to become members at Hashtag. In fact there is so much interest in workspace, Bitwise tells us they already have a list of interested business into their next two buildings and they could consider future properties.