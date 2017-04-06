Local clothing line making a name for itself in the Valley

Fashion comes on four wheels for local business Dear Danger Mobile. Lindsay Howard owns Dear Danger Mobile Boutique, bringing handbags and clothing to shoppers.Among her finds, Howard now has a new local line from Rohonda."People are really excited when I point out what's local and I appreciate that as well as the designers. People I think are pleasantly surprised that someone in Fresno is making beautiful clothing so I'm selling really well."The two women found each other through Instagram and a partnership was formed.Rhonda Temple is the designer of Rohonda."I just couldn't find what I wanted. For my age group a lot of the things were a different style, something I don't really like. So I talked about it long enough and complained about it long enough and my husband said why don't you just go try this. I said well I can't sew."Temple found a company in la to bring her ideas to life."I kind of walked in and said hey, I'm a grandma from Fresno, I want to design dresses. And they were great."Temple now has four different styles-- each dress is named after one of her granddaughters with names like ruby or grace."So we have a vintage flair to them, a vintage look, but they're made with today's fabric which has given stretch in them which we all like."That fit is helping expand Temple's clientele."The biggest surprise-- I was going to market to pretty much 45 and above, the young ladies in their 30's they were like no we want that dress, we want the classic look. We need that dress sometimes."The dress is sold at Dear Danger Boutique, on Rohonda's web site and on Amazon.In its first year of business, Temple is proving she has found a fit for her fashion.