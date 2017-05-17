Made in the Valley: MBTechnology

An inside look at what it takes to manufacture thousands of yards of roofing material for the Western United States.Asphalt is being melted so it can be formed into roofing material at MBTechnology in Southwest Fresno."We make the underlayment which goes under the tile and the shingle roof. So, that underlayment is one of our big selling items... and we sell it throughout the Western United States," said Bahman Behbehani, MBTechnology President.MBTechnology material is sold commercially and can be found on everything from industrial, to residential, to school roofs."Our market is California, Southwest United States. But we sell to Hawaii to Washington and we've recently expanded to East Coast. And we also make a lot of product under a private label for different manufacturers," said Behbehani.The material comes in and is melted and formed into rolls. About four million square feet a month are manufactured at the Fresno facility.MBTechnology makes nearly a dozen different types of roofing material -- including one for cool roofs that helps people save energy.The company has taken steps to used recycled tire pieces to make the material. Employees check the quality of the materials inside their laboratory.Behbehani's father started the company in 1983 after moving to America from Iran. The company now has 30 employees."It's sort of become a family business. Again, some of the employees have been with us 15-20 years. So we look at it as a family," said Behbehani.