MADE IN THE VALLEY

Made in the Valley: MBTechnology

EMBED </>More Videos

Made in the Valley: MBTechnology (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
An inside look at what it takes to manufacture thousands of yards of roofing material for the Western United States.

Asphalt is being melted so it can be formed into roofing material at MBTechnology in Southwest Fresno.

"We make the underlayment which goes under the tile and the shingle roof. So, that underlayment is one of our big selling items... and we sell it throughout the Western United States," said Bahman Behbehani, MBTechnology President.

MBTechnology material is sold commercially and can be found on everything from industrial, to residential, to school roofs.

"Our market is California, Southwest United States. But we sell to Hawaii to Washington and we've recently expanded to East Coast. And we also make a lot of product under a private label for different manufacturers," said Behbehani.

The material comes in and is melted and formed into rolls. About four million square feet a month are manufactured at the Fresno facility.

MBTechnology makes nearly a dozen different types of roofing material -- including one for cool roofs that helps people save energy.

The company has taken steps to used recycled tire pieces to make the material. Employees check the quality of the materials inside their laboratory.

Behbehani's father started the company in 1983 after moving to America from Iran. The company now has 30 employees.

"It's sort of become a family business. Again, some of the employees have been with us 15-20 years. So we look at it as a family," said Behbehani.

Click here to learn more about MBTechnology
Related Topics:
businessmade in the valley
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
MADE IN THE VALLEY
Made in the Valley: Kings Canyon Wood Products
Made in the Valley: Merced Screw Products
Made in the Valley: Svenhard's Swedish Bakery
Made in the Valley: MouseCart Inc.
More made in the valley
BUSINESS
Made in the Valley: Kings Canyon Wood Products
Made in the Valley: Merced Screw Products
China to lift ban on US beef in new trade deal
Young entrepreneurs selling their creations at the Old Town Clovis Flea Market
More Business
Top Stories
Fresno Police investigate a homicide in Central Fresno
Madera middle school student suspended for dangerous prank on teacher using pills
Fresno County deputies recover nearly $1 million in stolen bees
NC senator collapses during race, taken away in ambulance
Chelsea Manning released after 7 years in military prison
Authorities identify tow truck driver killed in Highway 99 crash
Mourning Merced family asks thief to return mementos of veteran father who died this weekend
Show More
CHP officers testify in preliminary hearing of woman accused of causing deadly DUI crash near Tulare
Mayor Lee Brand outlines long-term vision for Fresno
Stanley Pipes delivers bizarre, third-person account of fiancee's murder in court
Report: Trump asked Comey to shut down Flynn investigation
Prosecution wraps up in former Fresno Deputy Chief drug trial, Keith Foster takes the stand
More News
Top Video
Fresno Police investigate a homicide in Central Fresno
Madera middle school student suspended for dangerous prank on teacher using pills
Visalia's Aaron Hill returns home to make rehab start
Authorities identify tow truck driver killed in Highway 99 crash
More Video