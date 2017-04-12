FRESNO

New collaborative work space opened in Downtown Fresno

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The old Hotel Virginia building continues to draw more people into Downtown Fresno. The basement represents the tech industry's solid foundation with the opening of Hashtag Fresno-- a cool work space shared by everyone from artists and tech companies to non-profit groups.

"It's super needed. It's one of those things putting smart, talented people into one room and seeing what happens and its own community here," said Talisha Brantley, Hashtag Community Liaison.

Hashtag has out-grown spaces in the Tower District and Bitwise South Stadium.

Curlen Phipps, of Quiq Labs, said this new space allows for people to collaborate in an open environment.

"They're trying to foster the tech community and build a culture here, and so, I think just with all the growth that's happened locally, all the tech businesses that are being discovered."

Members pay a monthly fee to use the space including the conference rooms which are named after artists.

"Conference rooms so if you have a client that comes in, or a group of people you need to meet with real quick, each member gets one hour free in that conference room a day," said Brantley.

Hashtag offers Wi-Fi, coffee, water and a kitchenette. Visitors to the grand opening also enjoyed the outdoor patio space available to members.

"It's so different. It's like really nice. The hammock and people just having fun at work," said Hannah Doerksen, Fresno.

This new space will allow Hashtag to serve hundreds of new clients and companies.
