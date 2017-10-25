POLITICS

Orange Cove testing new rates and residents saw a significant jump in cost of water

EMBED </>More Videos

At the bottom of every water bill in Orange Cove, there are two sets of numbers (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
At the bottom of every water bill in Orange Cove, there are two sets of numbers--the current price and a predicted price.

Jesus Figueroa has several bills dating back to June--some with a difference, he just cannot believe.

"It's too much money, it's like four to five times more than we pay before," said Figueroa.

The higher end bills do not seem to add up, possibly because of new billing software.

Figueroa's most recent one is likely more accurate. It includes the new metered rate on top of a base fee, plus garbage and sewage. In the future, the first 10,000 gallons a month could cost him $40.51, which is an increase of about $10.

Every 1,000 gallons after that will cost an extra $2.21.

Mayor Victor Lopez says this was all approved by voters in 20 to 13 to promote conservation and pay for a $1.5 million loan to install the meters.

"We're still on a trial basis, right now we're just showing the people."

This is the final month of the trial phase and Lopez says the city is still trying to figure out whether it will work.

"I'm very cautious of that, of the low-income status of a lot of the citizens in the community. I have to be very careful that I don't overcharge them and that they're able to pay that."

A steep increase could be tough for many and some people, like Francisco Figueroa question whether they would even want to stick around to see it happen.

"If we're going like that--I'd rather go to another town and pay."
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesswater conservationOrange Cove
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
POLITICS
Sacramento Police investigating sexual assault claim involving Assemblyman Devon Mathis
Legal action follows the president's abrupt announcement to stop healthcare subsidy payments
Fresno City Council Member Garry Bredefeld ignites tension following off-topic rant
Gov Brown signs bills to help struggling families with tampons, diapers, and childcare
Valley 'Dreamers' scramble to renew application before Oct. 5 deadline
More politics
BUSINESS
Transformation underway at Old Town Clovis, mixing trendy with traditional
SPONSORED: Pacific Solar tips
Gas and registration fees to go up after Governor Brown approves Senate Bill 1
A Fresno business that hand-makes bags is growing its' line and its' customers base
More Business
Top Stories
Off-duty Selma officer gives voice to the homeless with unique Facebook page
Fresno Police on high alert after more than a dozen pharmacies burglarized
Nestle to temporarily lay off hundreds of workers in Tulare, Bakersfield
Police search for suspect after 1 person shot at a gas station in West Central Fresno
Visalia man sentenced to 330 year in prison on 22 counts of child molestation
NAACP warns African Americans about travel on American Airlines
Brother of Las Vegas shooter arrested on suspicion of possessing child porn
Trump slams Democrats as 'disgrace' for helping to fund dossier
Show More
President Trump opposes California water project, spokesman says
Two men charged with hate crime after stabbing Goshen man
Nearly 50 firearms stolen from Fresno gun store
Fats Domino, rock 'n' roll pioneer has died at age 89
Dodgers off to hot start in World Series with win over Astros
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Off-duty Selma officer gives voice to the homeless with unique Facebook page
Fresno Police on high alert after more than a dozen pharmacies burglarized
Transformation underway at Old Town Clovis, mixing trendy with traditional
More Video