FRESNO COUNTY

Pelco moving part of operation out of Clovis

EMBED </>More Videos

Pelco, a noted manufacturer of security cameras, has been located at an industrial park near Peach and Dakota in Clovis for nearly 30 years. (KFSN)

By
CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Pelco, a noted manufacturer of security cameras, has been located at an industrial park near Peach and Dakota in Clovis for nearly 30 years. But after being acquired by Schneider Electronics 10 years ago there have been a series of cutbacks, most recently 200 layoffs in April.

Now, according to the company's New York public relations firm, Pelco Employees of Schneider are moving to a Fresno location.

According to the city of Fresno the company obtained building permits for a property on Alluvial near Palm.

According to the PR firm, Executives, engineers, and marketing staff are among those who will be making the move. It's not clear how many will be moving, but the City of Clovis expects a new tenant will be found for the space they are leaving.

"Pelco is owned by Schneider, and Schneider Electric has quite a bit of operations out in our park still so most of the park will be fully occupied and productive for the city. We will have some space that we are partnering to find a new user for," said Andrew Haussler, Clovis Econ.

The City of Fresno did not provide incentives for the move which is expected to take place in September.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
businessfresnoclovisjobsFresnoClovis
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
FRESNO COUNTY
Clovis Unified senior spent over 1,000 hours of his time giving back to others
Action News uncovers document detailing alleged misuse of money at Parlier Unified
Victims of deadly Highway 145 crash identified as graduating Tranquillity High senior and recent Fresno State grad
Baby dies after being born following fatal car crash near Five Points
Fresno County crash leaves 2 dead; pregnant victim gives birth and dies
More fresno county
BUSINESS
A Valley couple's hobby creating jewelry dishes turns into full-fledged business
Pelco by Schneider Electric moving their offices from Clovis to Fresno
Amazon announces Fresno fulfillment center
Credit card breach at Chipotle impacting stores nationwide and in the Valley
More Business
Top Stories
Inmate at the Merced County Jail seriously injured after being stabbed by another prisoner
300 acre 'Dinley Fire' burning near Three Rivers
Murder charges filed against son of woman found dead after Central Fresno house fire
2-year-old dies from suspected tick bite
Bulldog gang member killed after shootout with Fresno Police
Mother grieves over son killed by Fresno Police
Fmr. FBI Director Comey's prepared testimony released
Show More
Pelco by Schneider Electric moving their offices from Clovis to Fresno
Visalia stage 4 cancer patient with plans to kill 3 Bay Area doctors stopped by CHP
Trump picks Christopher Wray as next FBI director
ISIS claims deadly attacks on Iran parliament, shrine
Man hit and killed by van in Northwest Fresno
More News
Top Video
Murder charges filed against son of woman found dead after Central Fresno house fire
Inmate at the Merced County Jail seriously injured after being stabbed by another prisoner
Irrigation District starts sandbagging Lake Success Spillway after Corps approves request
300 acre 'Dinley Fire' burning near Three Rivers
More Video