Pelco moving part of operation out of Clovis

Pelco, a noted manufacturer of security cameras, has been located at an industrial park near Peach and Dakota in Clovis for nearly 30 years. But after being acquired by Schneider Electronics 10 years ago there have been a series of cutbacks, most recently 200 layoffs in April.Now, according to the company's New York public relations firm, Pelco Employees of Schneider are moving to a Fresno location.According to the city of Fresno the company obtained building permits for a property on Alluvial near Palm.According to the PR firm, Executives, engineers, and marketing staff are among those who will be making the move. It's not clear how many will be moving, but the City of Clovis expects a new tenant will be found for the space they are leaving."Pelco is owned by Schneider, and Schneider Electric has quite a bit of operations out in our park still so most of the park will be fully occupied and productive for the city. We will have some space that we are partnering to find a new user for," said Andrew Haussler, Clovis Econ.The City of Fresno did not provide incentives for the move which is expected to take place in September.