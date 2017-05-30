FRESNO

The next big business could come from Fresno area high schoolers

A group of young people in Fresno believe they have the next big idea. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A group of young people in Fresno believe they have the next big idea.

"We'll give someone the safest possible way to wherever they're going. If they're in an unsafe area we'll give them the safest way out-- that's where Soteria came," said Rudy Moreno, student.

From a GPS app called Soteria to another app and business called Lokal Events; these teenagers at Patino want to solve a problem.

"We feel like many people in Fresno feel like Fresno is boring, so that's why we brought this app where we provide them with specials, events, and deals," said Maria Navarro, student.

Recently a competition brought their plans before judges, as they pitched their ideas that were outside of the box like chronicle.

"Any male that goes out to work for a living or goes to school, because they want to look nice, so they're going to try to get their outfit modernized," said Jayden Diaz, student.

Ten thousand dollars in seed money was up as the prize, the top ranked student business was smart sprinkler system Suvia.

"So you don't just keep turning on your sprinkler systems to get that one dry area, it allows the grass to be watered evenly. It saves you money, it saves you water, it saves you time," said Lily Simmons, student.

Simmons said the app would be connected to the weather and your watering days. The business won $3,000 after investors encouraged them to keep developing for the chance at more money.

"I think it made me really motivated."

Another group that won $1,500 in seed money was the Realm Gaming Cafe.

"A safe haven for gamers to come together to enjoy the games they truly love, good food, and socialize," said Zachary Villasana, student.

Student Villasana said he is learning more than he expected.

"The moment I actually gave it a try and created something on my own, I fell in love with this. To me, at this point, this company is kind of like my child in a sense. I could see myself doing this for the next 10 to 15 years, doing what I really love doing."

It's a love for entrepreneurship that is starting young.
