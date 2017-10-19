TRAVEL

Travelers booking trips where the true purpose is to 'get lost'

EMBED </>More Videos

Travelers booking trips where the true purpose is to 'get lost' (KFSN)

By
Michelle Semple could find her way around pretty much any place on earth but sometimes, she looks to get lost, on purpose.

See where we can go, and see what we could find and what adventures were out there," said Semple.

At a time when we constantly turn to our smart devices for directions, some people look to take the path less traveled.

"We're going back to turning off our maps. We're turning off our web search. We're meeting the locals," said Keryn Means.

Means of walkingontravels.com says this trend has us connecting to people instead of devices-and is the difference between being a tourist and a true traveler.

"It's those types of encounters and memories that aren't in any guidebook, aren't in any map on your phone, and will never be in any turn- by-turn direction on your digital device," said Means.

There are now web sites offering tips and how-to's. Even tour companies that charge thousands of dollars to get you lost, such as "Black Tomato".

"They are whisked off onto a private jet or a helicopter and dropped into somewhere amazing, usually rather remote, and given an emergency kit," said Means.

Travel experts say it is a trend all groups are trying, young and old, rich and not so wealthy.

"You don't even have to go abroad to do something like this. You can go to the next town over," said Means.

"You definitely learn more about yourself. When you do these self-adventures you know what are your limitations or what's your comfort zone," said Semple.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
businesstraveltravel tipsconsumer reports
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
TRAVEL
The best of both worlds: Mini corn dog nachos
SpaceX proposes rocket travel to get around Earth
US cuts embassy staff, urges no travel to Cuba
Photos: Solar eclipse 2017 captivates America
More travel
BUSINESS
Downtown Fresno plays big role in Fresno's long-shot bid to become Amazon's second headquarters
Fresno woman's project providing a space for business owners
Selma company turns trash into treasures
Tesla Motors fires hundreds of workers as company pressured to deliver Model 3 sedan
More Business
Top Stories
Former Valley teacher arrested for child molestation
Tulare County creates high risk team to prevent deadly domestic violence incidents
Woman admits to stabbing her mother to death
Downtown Fresno plays big role in Fresno's long-shot bid to become Amazon's second headquarters
Mom of 2-year-old girl hurt by bull: She was 'covered in blood'
Estimated California wildfire losses top $1 billion, insurance commissioner says
Tulare County judge sentenced a South Valley teen for pulling the trigger in a drive by shooting
Small brush fire causes traffic problems in Oakhurst
Show More
Activist arrested for Fulton Street vandalism
Former Fresno Adventist Academy teacher arrested on child molestation charges
Some evacuations lifted for Santa Cruz Mountains wildfire
Authorities released the name of the suspect shot and killed by Atwater police
Gold Star family not angry at Trump for late promise
More News
Top Video
Tulare County creates high risk team to prevent deadly domestic violence incidents
Children in Hanford have a new interactive place to learn
Former Valley teacher arrested for child molestation
Mom of 2-year-old girl hurt by bull: She was 'covered in blood'
More Video