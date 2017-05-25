What "American Made" really mean?

Her mix ware, her dinnerware, a table full of stuff-- Sarah Wagner said all are "Made in the USA.""When you make the choice to buy something American made you're making the choice to support your country and communities and jobs around the United States."Buying American Made is so critical for Wagner, she started the website, USA Love List, to help others find where they can buy items made in the good 'ole USA."There is a lot out there that's still being made in America, I think that's worth celebrating."So, what does "Made in the USA" mean, exactly?"All, or virtually all of the product is made in this country," said Director James Kohm, FTC Enforcement Division.The Federal Trade Commission is the go-to agency when it comes to defining "Made in the USA." It even polices products to make sure what companies claim is accurate."The importance is what marketers say has to be truthful," said Kohm.The agency says it receives several hundred complaints a year and the FTC has taken action against several companies. Like a case where officials say a company "imported steel plates already stamped 'Made in the USA.'"What we want the public to know is that we're on the beat. That we're looking at these claims, that they can contact us if they see a false claim," said Kohm.The federal government said a vast majority of "Made in the USA" claims are accurate. And the agency doesn't want to dissuade people from buying American but you can help by reporting anything that's suspicious."Sometimes individuals will call if there's a sticker, and they peel off the sticker and see under the 'Made in the USA' sticker 'Made in China'," said Kohm.While the FTC makes sure you're getting good stuff, Wagner also has the scoop on where to get patriotic items."It's a joy to put this information out there because people are waiting for it and want to know what products to buy."To learn more about "Made in the USA" label claims or learn how to file a complaint, click the links below.