Whole Foods is hiring 6,000 new team members, 'on the spot job offers' this Thursday

James W Jakobs
Whole Foods Market is looking for a whole lot of new team members.

In what the chain has dubbed, "National Hiring Day," all Whole Foods locations will be on the lookout for people to fill out 6,000 people across the country.

According to a press release, they'll be hiring full-time and part-time opportunities for both seasonal and permanent positions, including cashiers, culinary experts, and prepared foods specialists.

Candidates can visit any Whole Foods Market store on November 2 and receive an interview, with opportunities for on-the-spot job offers.

To learn more about National Hiring Day or to apply in advance, visit www.joinwholefoods.com.
