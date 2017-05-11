FRESNO COUNTY

Young entrepreneurs selling their creations at the Old Town Clovis Flea Market

Ana Hopper is quite the artist creating art from colorful yarn-- this weekend; the 12-year-old will be one of the youngest vendors at the Old Town Flea Market. (KFSN)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
Ana Hopper is quite the artist creating art from colorful yarn-- this weekend; the 12-year-old will be one of the youngest vendors at the Old Town Flea Market.

Hopper said she learned to make wall hangings, chandeliers, and poms by watching YouTube and said she enjoys knitting each piece by hand.

"I can do it whenever I want and I like all the colors and making stuff."

Hopper is hoping to sell her creations for $10 to $85 and reinvest in her new business. This is the first year; the Old Town Flea Market will feature young business owners.

"There's so many great people here that are small businesses, but why not inspire young children-- give them an opportunity to see what it's like to have a small business. And they're so talented; and give them an opportunity and a place to sell their stuff and test it out. Maybe it will inspire them for a future career," said Karen Chisum, Old Town Flea Market.

Chisum is the owner of The Foundry and started Old Town Flea Market. She said dozens of kids applied for the five spots. She said the young entrepreneurs are creative.

"Anything from bath products to wall art-- we have a young man making jewelry from coins. We have a brother sister team that they make their own honey-- so they're bee keepers. They make it, bottle it, everything."

This year the Old Town Flea Market will feature 115 vendors with many local artists displaying their hand crafted work and creations, everything from soaps to antiques and more.

Chisum said the event is geared toward supporting local businesses and families.

"We found people are looking for something to do Mother's Day with their mom, and as a mom myself, I cherish every moment with my kids, so to have something to go and do together and just spend that time is a lot of fun."

You can support these young entrepreneurs and local makers at the Old Town Flea Market. It runs Saturday and Sunday at the Clovis Rodeo Grounds and tickets are $5.
