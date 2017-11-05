New York City Marathon is upping its security for Sunday's race

Millions of New York City residents took to the streets of New York Sunday -- joined by an unprecedented security force.During the annual New York City marathon -- the city was determined to not let last week's terror attack hold them back.More than 50-thousand runners and two and a half million spectators were in attendance -- less than one week after the deadliest terror attack to hit the city since 9/11.Marathon security has already increased in the wake of the Boston Marathon bombings but authorities say this year's record security is unprecedented.Peter Ciaccia, a member of the New York Road Runners said,"New Yorkers are resilient and I think they love to make statements and this is a way to make a statement to come together and show the world that you know we don't hide."Officials brought out extra blocker vehicles and concrete barricades at vulnerable intersections.Surveillance teams and K9 units teamed up with thousands of officers also lined the streets.