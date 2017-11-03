TWO CITIES MARATHON

10th annual Two Cities Marathon begins soon

Runners are less than two days away from lacing up and hitting the trail in the 10th annual Two Cities Marathon and Half-marathon. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The largest race in the valley takes off on Sunday.

Organizers are preparing for the Two Cities Marathon, which starts in Woodward Park and goes through Fresno and Clovis.

"People are coming from all over the country. People are coming from back east, all over from California and the valley. About 3500 participants this year a little up from this year so we're really excited as well," said Aaron Samanasky.

Samanasky is with the Two Cities Marathon and says while some run on their own, many join efforts to honor people.

This year, people will be running for Neng Thao, who tragically passed away after drowning in the river. Thao volunteered at the Two Cities Race for a number of years.

"He did so much for this race and this race is only one day of the year. So I can't imagine what he did the other 364 days a year for his community so to have them want to honor him at our race is an honor for us," said Samanasky.

Others running for a good cause include the remember Haiti group. The group consists of 25 runners, including five elementary school-aged kids. The money they raise will help start a youth running club in Haiti and build a well.
"There's such a thrill of especially doing something like a half marathon for the first time and so that's what I love to see. There's just that added bonus of serving someone else with your running," said Remember Haiti team runner, Dorina Lazo Gilmore.

The race takes off Sunday morning with road closures taking place along Shepherd and Friant to Willow and down into Old Town Clovis.

Officials are expecting nice cool running weather for the competitors.

And all of the runners' hard work will pay off when they cross the finish line at Woodward Park is expected to be an emotional and exciting day for many runners and their supporters. Road closures will be in play Sunday from 3 AM until 3 PM.

ROAD CLOSURES

STREET CLOSURE TIMES
1. Friant Road (Audubon to Willow) CLOSED 4:00 am - 2:00 pm
2. Shepherd Ave (Friant to Willow - eastbound) CLOSED 5:00 am - 8:30 am
3. Shepherd Ave (Friant to Willow - westbound) CLOSED 5:00 am - 11:30 am

4. Teague at the intersection of Willow Ave CLOSED 6:00 am - 10:30 am
5. Alluvial between Peach and Clovis Avenues CLOSED 6:00 am - 10:30 am
6. Old Town Clovis CLOSED 7:00 am - 10:00 am

ALTERNATE ROUTES
1. North and Southbound Willow Avenue OPEN AT ALL TIMES
2. East and Westbound Nees Avenue OPEN AT ALL TIMES
3. East and Westbound Herndon Avenue OPEN AT ALL TIMES


TWO CITIES MARATHON
