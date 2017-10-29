COMMUNITY & EVENTS

A spooky fundraiser at the Meux Home Museum

Kids and parents were invited to Downtown Fresno for Pre-Halloween trick or treating to benefit the Valley Children's Hospital. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
A spooky fundraiser was held at the Meux Home Museum Sunday to benefit the Valley Children's Hospital.

Kids and parents were invited to Downtown Fresno for Pre-Halloween trick or treating. Participants enjoyed vendors, food trucks, and a car show. The kids who attended got to be judges and pick their favorite customized vehicle.

"One of my nephews was in the hospital with head trauma...I felt like I needed to reach out," said fundraiser organizer Bella Ramos.

Almost 200 people attended the event with more than 500 dollars raised.

All of the proceeds from the vendors, car show, and raffle tickets benefited the Valley Children's Hospital.
