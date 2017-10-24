COMMUNITY & EVENTS

Fighter Jets from Fresno will fly over Game 1 World Series National Anthem

James W Jakobs
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The California Air National Guard's 144th Fighter Wing from Fresno is heading to Los Angeles for Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Astros.

Four aircraft from Fresno will circle about eight miles from Dodgers Stadium and wait for a signal from a radio operator inside the stadium to signal them when it's time for the flyover.

Sgt. Drudge tells Action News the Air Force reached out and specifically asked if the 144th Fighter Wing could do this as an honor to their country.

The Federal Mission of the 144th Fighter Wing is to provide Air Superiority in support of worldwide joint operations as well as Air Defense of the United States.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsFresno
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Nearly 50 firearms stolen from Fresno gun store
These 10 Valley museums are participating in Free Museum Day
28th Civil War Revisited takes over Kearney Park with loud history
Families take a trip back in time at the Civil War Revisited in Kearney Park
More Community & Events
Top Stories
$70 to get into Yosemite? It could happen, but the National Parks Service wants to hear from you
Nearly 50 firearms stolen from Fresno gun store
Fresno Police arrest gang members after finding loaded hand gun in car with infant
Rep. Devin Nunes opens investigation into uranium deal under Obama
Woman hit by car while crossing the street in Downtown Fresno
Hanford man escapes fire that destroyed his home
Fresno Unified substitute teacher arrested after investigators say he applied for another job revealing a disturbing crime
Former Fresno State Bulldogs Offensive Coordinator says his Florida Gators players, families receiving death threats
Show More
13-year-old shoots 10-year-old with crossbow, killing him, police say
Police search for suspects after a man is shot in Farmersville
Body of woman found in creek near Tollhouse
Sanger high student arrested for selling Xanax at school
Ballot measure would expand CA rent control
More News
Photos
PHOTOS: Deadly fires continue to rage, burn through Napa's wine country
3 killed, 2 wounded at Maryland office park shooting
Basilwood Farm starts AirBnB service with goats
PHOTOS: Irma's devastation
More Photos