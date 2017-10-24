Fighter Jets from Fresno will fly over Game 1 World Series National Anthem

The California Air National Guard's 144th Fighter Wing from Fresno is heading to Los Angeles for Game 1 of the World Series between the Dodgers and Astros.Four aircraft from Fresno will circle about eight miles from Dodgers Stadium and wait for a signal from a radio operator inside the stadium to signal them when it's time for the flyover.Sgt. Drudge tells Action News the Air Force reached out and specifically asked if the 144th Fighter Wing could do this as an honor to their country.The Federal Mission of the 144th Fighter Wing is to provide Air Superiority in support of worldwide joint operations as well as Air Defense of the United States.