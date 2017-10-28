Fresno's Discovery Center Museum unveiled two new dinosaur replicas Saturday

It was a big, prehistoric day at the Discovery Center in Fresno Saturday.The museum unveiled its two new dinosaur replicas as part of its prehistory exhibit.The gifts were donated to the museum by a NASA ambassador who visits each month to educate children about space exploration.The new dinosaurs will join two others at the center.Their arrival was just in time for the valley's inaugural free museum day.Several other Fresno-area museums. Including the African American Historical and Cultural Museum offered free entry Saturday.The Tulare County Museum, Fresno Art Museum and Big Fresno Fair Museum also participated.