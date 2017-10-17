Fulton Street Party Events

Below you will find info on the events going on during the Fulton Street grand re-opening celebration!
City of Fresno Celebrates Official Re-Opening of Fulton Street
The City of Fresno is holding a ribbon-cutting ceremony this Saturday, October 21 to celebrate the completion of its Fulton Street Reconstruction Project, which will open up Fresno's most historic street to two-way traffic. The event will take place at 3:00 p.m. at the corner of Fulton and Mariposa, preceded by a procession of cars carrying VIPs to the ribbon-cutting. Immediately after the speakers' program, elected officials will participate in the ceremonial ribbon-cutting across Fulton Street. Following that, the VIPs will get back in the cars to complete their journey as the first vehicles to drive down the newly reconstructed Fulton Street.
Who: Mayor Lee Brand Former Mayor Ashley Swearengin Fresno City Councilmember Oliver Baines Congressman Jim Costa Raul De Alba, Owner, Jalisco Jewelers Craig Scharton, Interim CEO, Downtown Fresno Partnership
When: Saturday, October 21, 2017 at 3:00 p.m.
Where: Corner of Fulton and Mariposa.
Draggin' the Main on Fulton Street
Draggin' 4:00 - 7:00 pm
Throughout the 50's and 60's, young Fresnans spent their Friday and Saturday nights driving Fulton Street, or "draggin' the main," as it was known. Now, more than 50 years later, we are honoring this tradition with the Draggin' the Main Car Cruise during the Fulton Street Party on October 21.
Beer Gardens Pouring:
4:00 - 10:00 pm
Tioga-Sequoia Beer Garden at Mariposa Plaza
Arte Americas Beer Garden
Taste of the Ale Trail at Kern Plaza
There's a new district in town the Brewery District! We are excited to announce the first-ever opportunity to travel the Downtown Fresno Ale Trail. For just $20, you'll get 10 specialty tastings (two from each brewery on the trail) and an official Downtown Fresno Ale Trail souvenir tasting glass. Profits from this event will be used for future Ale Trail events and activations of the downtown Brewery District. See you on the Trail!
15 Bands Jammin'
4:00 p.m. to 10:00 p.m.
Mariposa Plaza
4:00 - 4:45 pm / 40WattHype
5:00 - 5:45 pm / Steve Alcala's Latin Big Band
6:00 - 6:45 pm / Stoneshiver
7:00 - 7:45 pm / The John Clifton Blues Band
8:00 - 8:45 pm / Keysha Burns and The Impromptu Band
9:00 - 10:00 pm / Beatleville
Kern Plaza
4:00 - 4:45 pm / Fire and Rain
5:00 - 6:00 pm / Tent City Christ
6:15 - 7:15 pm / Roger Perry Band
7:30 - 8:30 pm / Llama Boy
8:45 - 10:00 pm / Blake Jones and The Trike Shop
Merced Street by Arte Americas
4:00 - 6:00 pm / Heavy Weather
6:00 - 6:30 pm / DJ Dog Plasma
6:30 - 7:00 pm / Via Cerro
7:00 - 7:30 pm / DJ Dog Plasma
7:30 - 8:00 pm / Bryan Medina + Poets
8:00 - 8:45 pm / The Midnight Avocados
8:45 - 9:15 pm / DJ Dog Plasma
9:15 - 10:00 pm / The Midnight Avocados
*Line up and schedule subject to change
20 Places to Eat Grubbin'
4:00 - 10:00 pm
Enjoy the Fulton restaurants you know and love, as well as restaurant pop-ups and a food truck pod (located at Fulton & Inyo).
We are still looking for volunteers to assist us with this event. If you would like to volunteer your time, please register here.
