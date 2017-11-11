VETERANS DAY

One of the country's biggest Veteran's Day parades took over the streets of Downtown Fresno Saturday

EMBED </>More Videos

Nearly 20,000 people gathered to watch the military deliver a fiery start to the day. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
One of the country's biggest Veteran's Day parades took over the streets of Downtown Fresno Saturday.

The military delivered a fiery start to the day for almost 20,000 people in Downtown Fresno.

The glory of this parade reflects on every single veteran, in the skies or hiding in the bushes.

Rep. Jim Costa said, "To stand and to maintain our nation, these men and women have served."

And a lot of them are still serving, even after discharge.

John DeCicco, for example.

"It's very important that the veterans be recognized and taken care of and today a very special day," said John Decicco.

24-Year-old sailor and National Guardsman John Decicco joined forces with the East Fresno Kiwanis Club to make sure every veteran was loaded up with free eggs, pancakes, and drinks.

And they got a little help from the next generation of helpers.

Javier Valencia said, "It is important to me because people sacrifice their lives just for us."

And some sacrifice without much acknowledgment.

The Cambodians in the U.S. National Defense Corps say they want the same recognition they have seen the U.S. Government give Hmong and Laotian soldiers who helped in Vietnam.

United States National Defense Corps, Col. Samuel Samrech said, "We are from Cambodia and we helped America fight in Vietnam War."

On these streets, the crowds cheered and waved to support every marching member of the military, no matter their contribution or rank, a tribute to their work and the price so many have paid.

Saturday's ceremony in Downtown Fresno was the biggest Veteran's Day parade this side of the Mississippi.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsveterans dayparadeFresno County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
VETERANS DAY
World War II veteran reminisces time in war
Hubbard-Baro Memorial Golf Tournament raises funds for VA Hospital
The cost of freedom is on display in Clovis this Veteran's Day
Here's where to get Veterans Day freebies
More veterans day
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
The Central Valley's Sikh community celebrates a month of giving
The cost of freedom is on display in Clovis this Veteran's Day
City of Fresno looks into establishing new senior center
Children First: Surrounded By Science
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Tonight three people are dead after a three-car accident in Madera County
Disneyland shuts down 2 cooling towers after Legionnaires' cases
Fresno PD cracks down on a group of young suspected car thieves
Gay couple attacked in South LA sparks hate crime investigation
The Central Valley's Sikh community celebrates a month of giving
George Takei accused of groping model in 1980s
Boy nearly dies after pencil stabs him from backpack
Aaron Hernandez's brain severely damaged by CTE, doctor says
Show More
Palmdale abuse case: Mother's defense seeks hearing on her IQ
Madera native got the surprise of a lifetime for serving his country
Going to the drive thru has a whole new meaning in Nevada
Police: Reality TV star killed Coast Guardsman in wrong-way DWI crash
Teviston receives emergency funding after water claimed unsafe to drink
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Fresno PD cracks down on a group of young suspected car thieves
Aaron Hernandez's brain severely damaged by CTE, doctor says
Video: 2 rats battle over French fry in NYC subway station
More Video