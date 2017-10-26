BASKETBALL

Sanger High School celebrating the life of beloved coach

EMBED </>More Videos

The basketball court at Sanger High, is a familiar place for Jean Nicholson and her son, Tom. (KFSN)

By
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
The basketball court at Sanger High is a familiar place for Jean Nicholson and her son, Tom.

"I've been on a lot of benches, watched a lot of games," said Nicholson.

At the center of every game was her husband -- Coach Dean Nicholson, a leader of the Apaches for 38 years, starting in 1951.

"We found happiness here."

They also found success, with five championships on the court -- seven on the football field and another two in golf. Coach Nicholson was a man of many sports and he started every game with a prayer.

"He'd say, 'bring your hands in. Come dear Lord, be our guest, may this game be our best. Amen.'"

Tom played ball for his dad and it is the lessons he learned on the hardwood he remembers the most fondly.
"The courage to continue both in trials and tribulations but to also be a humble winner--to learn from every win," said Nicholson.

The most trying time for him and his mom is the day Coach Nicholson passed away.

"He meant a lot."

"You know it's--he was truly a great dad, a great coach, great teacher. I'm sorry."
In memory of his accomplishments, his service to the community and the country during World War II.

The high school is dedicating the North Gym to Coach Nicholson.

"He just loved Sanger and this is a precious ending."

It is a tribute to a man who was loved by many.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventsbasketballsangerhigh schoolSangerCalifornia
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
BASKETBALL
Stars lend personal jets for Puerto Rico hurricane relief
NBA and NFL players denounce Trump after he withdraws White House invitation
Trump responds to NBA star Stephen Curry, says invitation to White House 'is withdrawn'
You can now text with LaVar Ball in NBA 2K18 video game
More basketball
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Your Weekend
Fighter Jets from Fresno will fly over Game 1 World Series National Anthem
These 10 Valley museums are participating in Free Museum Day
28th Civil War Revisited takes over Kearney Park with loud history
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Madera Police dispatcher arrested on suspicion of sexual assault and child porn
Tulare Regional Medical Center Will Close
VIDEO: Mother attacked while holding baby; teen charged
Unpleasant smell from Darling International plant bothering community members
Four Visalia residents charged for allegedly setting Pier Fire
Some JFK assassination records released, others under further review
4.3-magnitude quake strikes Santa Barbara County area
Stanislaus Bridge closed due to car accident
Show More
Man hospitalized after crashing into the back of a big rig in Fresno County
House passes $4T budget in step forward for Trump tax plan
Person killed after being hit by semi-truck in Tulare
Clovis Unified School board meeting as parents aired concerns regarding racist post made by several students
Off-duty Selma officer gives voice to the homeless with unique Facebook page
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Fresno man could make it big on the ABC show the "Toy Box"
Unpleasant smell from Darling International plant bothering community members
Your Weekend
More Video