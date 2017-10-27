"Skream" for a good cause

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --Halloween is just days away and a haunted house in Clovis is doing more than spooking Valley families.
Visitors to at haunted hotel can go from room to room, where they will be greeted by some costumed characters.
It costs $5 to get in and all proceeds going to Cal Vets. This is Team Skream's' fifth year putting on the Halloween haunt.
Dates open:
October 27- 7 to 10 p.m.
October 28- 7 to 11 p.m.
October 31- 7 to 10 p.m.
For more information you can visit the Team Skream Facebook page.