HALLOWEEN

"Skream" for a good cause

EMBED </>More Videos

Halloween is just days away and a haunted house in Clovis is doing more than spooking Valley families. (KFSN)

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) --
Halloween is just days away and a haunted house in Clovis is doing more than spooking Valley families.

Visitors to at haunted hotel can go from room to room, where they will be greeted by some costumed characters.

It costs $5 to get in and all proceeds going to Cal Vets. This is Team Skream's' fifth year putting on the Halloween haunt.

Dates open:

October 27- 7 to 10 p.m.

October 28- 7 to 11 p.m.

October 31- 7 to 10 p.m.

For more information you can visit the Team Skream Facebook page.
Report a Typo

Related Topics:
community-eventshalloweenhaunted housefundraiserFresno County
(Copyright ©2017 KFSN-TV. All Rights Reserved.)
Load Comments
HALLOWEEN
Can you guess these favorite Halloween treats?
320 million corn-kernel ball pit on display at pumpkin patch
Hide the chocolate! Halloween safety tips for pet owners
Celebrate Black Cat Day by adopting an adorable one of your own
More halloween
COMMUNITY & EVENTS
Lucky family to get a new home in partnership between Habitat for Humanity and FCC
Merced doctor finally home after spending weeks helping hurricane victims
Fresno's rental housing inspection plan delayed
Sanger High School celebrating the life of beloved coach
More Community & Events
Top Stories
Tulare Regional Medical Center's board of directors voted to pull its license with the state
SUGAR RUSH: 8-year-old in Visalia with cerebral palsy receives "Wreck-it Ralph" inspired wheelchair
Yosemite High School is preparing to welcome a member of their family back onto the field
Arrested for having a hand gun in the car with an infant, she's now eligible for bail
Lucky family to get a new home in partnership between Habitat for Humanity and FCC
Merced doctor finally home after spending weeks helping hurricane victims
Fresno's rental housing inspection plan delayed
Sex offender's appearance at North Fresno church has pastor requesting restraining order
Show More
Trump responds to Tom Steyer urging impeachment
Police search for suspect after stabbing at Southeast Fresno gas station
Crews battle early morning farming equipment fire near Dinuba
Tiger Woods pleads guilty to reckless driving, avoids jail
Juvenile in Visalia arrested for making terrorist threats
More News
Top Video
Today's Top Stories
Tulare Regional Medical Center's board of directors voted to pull its license with the state
Lucky family to get a new home in partnership between Habitat for Humanity and FCC
Yosemite High School is preparing to welcome a member of their family back onto the field
More Video