The cost of freedom is on display in Clovis this Veteran's Day

A traveling memorial that honores the lives of hundreds of California service members who died since 9/11 including several from the valley. (KFSN)

CLOVIS, Calif. (KFSN) --
A traveling memorial that honors the lives of hundreds of California service members who died since 9/11 including several from the valley.

These are the faces of brave men and women who have lost their lives since the war on terror.

From the Merced to Exeter and in between, the Central Valley has lost several service members from our area.

"Here is a somber tribute to the fallen of everyone in California. We have over 740 names of Californians that we have lost since 9/11," said Lorenzo Rios. .

Clovis Veterans Memorial District CEO Lorenzo Rios says they decided to bring the Remembering Our Fallen Photo Memorial to Clovis in time for Veterans Day.

"It's our opportunity to share with everyone in the valley the price of freedom. As you walk around you'll find a lot of names and local communities and it reminds you veterans day has a bigger deeper meaning."

Rios says the memorial allows families to know their loved ones are not forgotten.

Names like Daniel Unger of Exeter who had a bright smile. He died from a rocket attack.

As a part of the tribute, people can leave messages about their heroes.

One table holds the photos of the 12 Clovis residents killed.

One Clovis veteran took time to take time to pay his respects to his former classmates.

Veteran Michael Alvord said, "I was actually deployed a couple of times when people here from Clovis and Buchanan's High School my alma mater had passed away and I remember that being a stark reminder of the sacrifice that people in the military make for our freedoms."

A living history lesson you can feel and experience.

You have the chance to take in the photo memorial and pay tribute to the lives taken too soon.

The Remembering Our Fallen exhibit is here at the Veteran's Memorial District through Tuesday, November 14th.
